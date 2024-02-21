Shares of technology companies tumbled amid nerves ahead of Nvidia's earnings report.

The tech sector was set to rebound, however, after Nvidia posted a surprisingly sharp increase in the fiscal fourth-quarter, and forecast further sequential growth in the current quarter.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the software firm had chosen the Intel 18A process to manufacture a future Microsoft chip.

Palo Alto Networks shares plunged after the cybersecurity company came up short with its forecasts for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year revenue outlook.

Reddit plans to place a big chunk of its IPO shares in the hands of its users, an unusual move that could build loyalty but also comes with risk.

