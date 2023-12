Shares of technology companies ticked down, but rose on the week as traders continued to chase gains in artificial-intelligence issues.

Shares of Nvidia rose 0.7% for the week and have now more than tripled for the year to date.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com won a lawsuit against rival Alibaba Group Holding, which was fined about $140.7 million over monopolistic practices.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

