Shares of technology companies ticked down, but eked out a gain on the week amid speculation about the outlook for artificial intelligence and the sector's limited exposure to debt-limit and regional-banking fears lifted shares.

Tesla slipped after the electric car maker said it would update software in more than a million vehicles in China to reduce the risk of collisions caused by drivers mistakenly stepping on the accelerator for an extended period, the country's market regulator said in a recall notice Friday.

Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International said first-quarter net profit fell 48% due to lower wafer shipments and higher expenses.

There was a thaw in relations between Washington DC and Beijing, with meetings between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top foreign-affairs official, Wang Yi, during two days in Vienna this week.

Investors are nervous that the U.S. and China are dismantling economic partnerships, particularly in the key industry of on chip manufacturing.

