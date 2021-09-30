Log in
Tech Down, Compounding September Losses -- Tech Roundup

09/30/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell, compounding losses for the month of September.

The SPDR Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund fell by 0.7% for the session and by 4% for the week.

Microsoft shares rose slightly, before giving back gains to finish September with a loss of about 6%.

Rising Treasury yields have triggered a reassessment of portfolio allocations by many investors, with the new yields on lower risk Treasury bonds making the relatively expensive tech sector less attractive.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1737ET

