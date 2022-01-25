Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down In Latest Volatile Session -- Tech Roundup

01/25/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell in volatile trading, as investors continued to retreat from the leading sector of the pandemic-era market craze.

The Federal Reserve's pivot to rate-hiking has hit the tech sector particularly hard because of concerns about valuations.

Shares of graphics chip maker Nvidia fell after a report indicated that the company is preparing to give up on its planned purchase of Arm Ltd. from Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank Group. Nvidia shares are down by roughly one third since their peak in November.

Shares of International Business Machines rose after the computer services giant posted fourth-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall Street targets.

Shares of electric car maker Tesla recouped some of their recent losses, as did other high-risk, popular tech investments such as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

"I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin," said Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, in a tweet Tuesday morning that sparked a rally in cryptocurrency Dogecoin.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.05% 32458.35 Real-time Quote.-20.52%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.16% 36664.29 Real-time Quote.-20.84%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5.65% 136.1 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -4.48% 223.24 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
S&P 500 -1.22% 4356.45 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.34% 5069 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
TESLA, INC. -1.25% 918.4 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Lost 1.17% to $2414.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBitcoin Lost 0.60% to $36631.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBoeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources
RE
05:41pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi seeks re-election, does not say if she will continue in leadership
RE
05:39pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
05:37pBank of America to give employees stock awards -memo
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1302 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.13% to $1.3508 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
2Toronto market ends losing streak as energy shares rally
3NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
4Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed
5A roller-coaster week as Fed decision looms

HOT NEWS