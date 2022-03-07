Tech Down, Nasdaq Enters Bear Market In Flight from Risk - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply and the Nasdaq Composite entered bear-market territory as traders fled the risky areas that had led markets since the depths of the pandemic.

"Fear is palpable," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at financial advisory Cornerstone Wealth, in e-mailed commentary.

"There seems to be no evidence of improvements in Ukraine and the rhetoric out of (Washington) D.C. continues to get more hawkish."

The Nasdaq Composite closed more than 20% below its November high, ending a historic bull run that began in March 2020.

The price of volatile digital currency bitcoin continued its retreat, falling to roughly $38,000.

Ride-hailing concern Uber Technologies boosted its projection for first-quarter operating profit growth, a sign that the digital-taxi business is bouncing back quickly from the disruption caused by the spread of the Omicron variant around the end of 2021.

Intel filed paperwork to take its Mobileye self-driving car unit public as the semiconductor giant tries to spark investor enthusiasm in its own shares and capitalize on growing demand for automated driving.

