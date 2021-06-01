Tech Down On Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell slightly as rising Treasury yields spurred a rotation into more cyclical sectors.

Shares of Cloudera rallied after the maker of software for data processing agreed to a roughly $5.3 billion buyout from investment firms KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

The German government said it was considering paying grants of around EUR500, equivalent to $610, per household to support purchasing the hardware required to access satellite broadband and other high-speed wireless Internet services, which could give a lift to Elon Musk's satellite-Internet operation, Starlink.

