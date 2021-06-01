Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down On Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Tech Roundup

06/01/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell slightly as rising Treasury yields spurred a rotation into more cyclical sectors.

Shares of Cloudera rallied after the maker of software for data processing agreed to a roughly $5.3 billion buyout from investment firms KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

The German government said it was considering paying grants of around EUR500, equivalent to $610, per household to support purchasing the hardware required to access satellite broadband and other high-speed wireless Internet services, which could give a lift to Elon Musk's satellite-Internet operation, Starlink. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pWall Street searches for direction
RE
05:38pUtilities Down After Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pTech Down On Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:30pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:27pCENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE  : GOB Updates on the 2034 Bond
PU
05:26pConsumer Cos Down On Inflation Concerns - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pHealth Care Down On Rotation Into 'Reopening' Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:19pOPEC+ sticks to plan to ease supply cuts through July
RE
05:15pDow Jones Industrial Average : Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufacturing data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufac..
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Abbott Cuts Profit Forecast as Covid-19 Testing Demand Falls
5OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

HOT NEWS