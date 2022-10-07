Tech Down Sharply After AMD Warning -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies tumbled as chipmakers nosedived in the wake of warnings from two of the largest semiconductor concerns.

Advanced Micro Devices warned third-quarter sales would be more than $1 billion below its previous projection, citing waning demand for personal computers.

Two other major PC chipmakers, Nvidia and Intel, fell by 5% or more in the wake of the warning.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics warned sales and prices of memory chips have continued to fall as inflation and economic worries weigh on demand for tech devices.

The warning echoed that from another memory-chip maker, Micron Technology.

The Select Sector SPDR Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the S&P 500, fell by more than 4%, nearing its lows of the year.

