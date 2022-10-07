Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down Sharply After AMD Warning -- Tech Roundup

10/07/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies tumbled as chipmakers nosedived in the wake of warnings from two of the largest semiconductor concerns.

Advanced Micro Devices warned third-quarter sales would be more than $1 billion below its previous projection, citing waning demand for personal computers.

Two other major PC chipmakers, Nvidia and Intel, fell by 5% or more in the wake of the warning.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics warned sales and prices of memory chips have continued to fall as inflation and economic worries weigh on demand for tech devices.

The warning echoed that from another memory-chip maker, Micron Technology.

The Select Sector SPDR Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the S&P 500, fell by more than 4%, nearing its lows of the year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1708ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:55pU.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
RE
05:55pBritain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
05:49pUkrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
RE
05:46pU.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Arkansas chickens
RE
05:43pFTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition
RE
05:40pPutin orders Russia to seize Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% This Week to 104.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.63% to $0.9740 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1093 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.41% to 145.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America
5CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..

HOT NEWS