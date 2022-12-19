Advanced search
Tech Down Sharply as Flight From Mega Cap Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup

12/19/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell sharply as a flight from the sector continued.

Mega cap tech companies had led the last bull market, and they are among the hardest hit in the current bear market.

Amazon.com shares fell by more than 3%, and wiped out the last of the gains racked up in the postpandemic bull market.

New York City Uber drivers went on strike Monday for 24 hours after a judge temporarily blocked wage increases that were supposed to go into effect this week.

A majority of Twitter users said Elon Musk should step down as chief of the company in a poll the billionaire pledged to follow.

Shares of Tesla initially rallied on hopes that the end to Mr. Musk's distractions at Twitter would improve his management of the electric-car maker.

Voyager Digital, the bankrupt crypto lender, said Binance.US has agreed to buy its assets, which were previously due to transfer to newly bankrupted FTX.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1709ET

HOT NEWS