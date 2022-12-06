Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down Sharply as Meta Slides on Regulatory Concerns -- Tech Roundup

12/06/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as regulators put pressure on major tech firms.

European Union privacy regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms shouldn't require users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity, triggering a plunge for the Facebook owner, which generates substantial growth from this type of advertising.

Lawmakers are demanding information from brokerage Silvergate Capital about transfers of customer funds between Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed trading firm, Alameda Research, and his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to build a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and increase its investment there to $40 billion, the White House said ahead of a visit by President Biden. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said his company would buy chips fabricated by Taiwan Semi in the U.S. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.54% 142.91 Delayed Quote.-17.42%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -6.79% 114.12 Delayed Quote.-63.29%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.40% 530.378 Real-time Quote.-27.01%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -4.70% 23.1 Delayed Quote.-82.13%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.51% 81.4 End-of-day quote.3.56%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.25% 478 End-of-day quote.-22.28%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pSterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pDollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pRussia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
RE
05:52pBlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
RE
05:41pCredit Suisse Agrees Deal To Use First Boston Brand On Spun-Off Arm - FT
RE
05:41pCredit suisse agrees deal to use first boston brand on spun-off…
RE
05:35pIn France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
RE
05:32pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..
5Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries

HOT NEWS