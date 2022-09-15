Tech Down Sharply on Recession Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as investors positioned for a recession in the wake of mixed economic data.

Software giant Adobe agreed to buy collaboration-software company Figma for around $20 billion, in the technology giant's largest acquisition. Adobe shares fell sharply, reflecting skepticism about the prudence of the deal.

The U.K.'s competition regulator is set to escalate an antitrust investigation into Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Amazon. com and Apple both passed on the media rights to controversial Saudi Arabia-backed tour LIV Golf, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1722ET