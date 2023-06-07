Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders rotated out of the red-hot sector into some lagging industry groups.

"To me, it just seems like investors are saying, 'Wow, we're getting toward the halfway mark of the year, and the Nasdaq is up almost 30%...maybe we take some chips off the table," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Washington and Beijing are preparing for a potential visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later this month that could include a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to officials on both sides.

Researchers at Google DeepMind, the Alphabet -owned artificial-intelligence research lab, announced on Wednesday a new AI system that could make computing more efficient and sustainable.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 1711ET