Tech Down Sharply on Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply amid concerns about rising Treasury yields.

Twitter shares were flat amid skepticism that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk would succeed in closing a $43 billion offer to buy the social-media concern. The Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported that Twitter is weighing adopting a poison-pill defense to prevent Musk from amassing a larger stake than the roughly 9.1% chunk that he recently purchased, a tactic often used by corporate boards seeking to prevent a hostile takeover.

Musk has reportedly received offers of support from financiers for his bid, including debt financing from Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley. Musk also criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission, potentially jeopardizing a previous settlement with the agency.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chip maker, signaled that the global chip shortage was likely to continue, with tight production capacity for all types of chips it makes.

Amazon.com Chief Executive Andy Jassy, in his first shareholder letter as leader of the e-commerce giant, said he wants to improve worker safety and build on the innovations that have made Amazon one of the world's leading tech companies.

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers have recovered from steep declines earlier this week, supported by expectations that Covid-19 restrictions would be eased and help the resumption of vehicle production and deliveries.

