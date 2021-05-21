Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup

05/21/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector resumed, driven by risk aversion and interest-rate outlooks.

The price of digital currency bitcoin resumed its recent crash after regulators in China warned they would rein in "mining" of the currency among other measures to reduce threats to financial stability. In the U.S., there's a proposal for more reporting of bitcoin transfers to the Internal Revenue Service.

Shares of tech companies that have, to one degree or another, embraced bitcoin, have fallen sharply in recent weeks, and were lower again on the day. Those include electric-car maker Tesla and financial-technology concern Square.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook took the witness stand in a court battle that could decide a key pillar of his growth strategy for the company, arguing that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. Shares of Apple are now in the red for the year to date.

Senior managers at Google artificial-intelligence unit DeepMind have been negotiating for years with the parent company for more autonomy, seeking an independent legal structure for the sensitive research they do, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.56% 2294.13 Delayed Quote.31.63%
APPLE INC. -1.48% 125.43 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
BITCOIN - EURO -8.99% 30071.17 Real-time Quote.40.11%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -9.41% 36564.85 Real-time Quote.39.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 34207.84 Delayed Quote.10.75%
S&P 500 -0.08% 4155.86 Delayed Quote.9.57%
TESLA, INC. -1.01% 580.88 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pS&P, Fitch affirms South Africa's sovereign rating, outlook
RE
05:33pEUROPEAN UNION  : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021
PU
05:31pHealth Care Flat As Risk Aversion Hurts Biotech, Buoys Health Insurers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data
RE
05:27pWhite House would back smaller broadband internet boost
RE
05:25pTSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
05:21pTech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
3Bitcoin ends day on the ropes after China clamps down on mining, trading
4EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS