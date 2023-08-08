Shares of technology companies ticked lower amid as enthusiasm about the rise of artificial-intelligence technology stalled.

Nvidia slipped, but remains more than threefold higher for the year to date, after the high-performance semiconductor maker launched a new AI chip -- a new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, which will feature almost double the memory and processing capacity of its current AI offering.

Shares of Lyft surged ahead of the ride-hailing concern's quarterly earnings update. Lyft added to gains after logging quarterly revenue was in line with Wall Street expectations.

