Shares of technology companies ticked down as the artificial-intelligence rally stalled.

Tesla shares ticked up after the electric-car maker posted second-quarter earnings growth, but warned that price cuts were weighing on profit margins.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said they have agreed to extend the deadline for their $75 billion merger until mid-October, a step that will allow them to continue with efforts to gain regulatory approval in the U.K.

Online used-car dealer Carvana is taking a buy-now, pay-later approach to resolve a long-running standoff with its lenders and relieve a looming cash crisis.

