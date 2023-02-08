Advanced search
Tech Down as Alphabet Slides -- Tech Roundup

02/08/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of technology companies declined as Google parent Alphabet plunged by more than 7% after the company's launch event for artificial-intelligence product, Bard, proved to be an anticlimax.

Rival Microsoft, which has seen an influx of investors because of its links to popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was flat.

Uber Technologies rallied after the ride-hailing concern said revenue and adjusted earnings grew last quarter as people spent more on rides and food delivery, despite concerns about high inflation rates and a weakening economy.

Uber investor Softbank posted a third-quarter loss due partly to weak performance at its tech investment funds. One strategist said there was still an appetite for high-risk tech stocks.

"Make no mistake about it: investors are out there looking for deals," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire, pointing to a recent surge for Tesla shares. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -7.68% 99.37 Delayed Quote.22.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.31% 266.73 Delayed Quote.7.07%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.11% 5948 Delayed Quote.11.06%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 10.00% 3080 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 2.28% 201.29 Delayed Quote.58.11%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.53% 36.83 Delayed Quote.41.12%
