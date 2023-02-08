Tech Down as Alphabet Slides -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies declined as Google parent Alphabet plunged by more than 7% after the company's launch event for artificial-intelligence product, Bard, proved to be an anticlimax.

Rival Microsoft, which has seen an influx of investors because of its links to popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was flat.

Uber Technologies rallied after the ride-hailing concern said revenue and adjusted earnings grew last quarter as people spent more on rides and food delivery, despite concerns about high inflation rates and a weakening economy.

Uber investor Softbank posted a third-quarter loss due partly to weak performance at its tech investment funds. One strategist said there was still an appetite for high-risk tech stocks.

"Make no mistake about it: investors are out there looking for deals," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire, pointing to a recent surge for Tesla shares.

