Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down as Amazon Weighs -- Tech Roundup

02/03/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies gave back some of their dramatic Thursday gains.

Amazon.com plunged by more than 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission was looking into an antitrust lawsuit against the online megastore, which wields considerable power over the distribution of many small companies' goods.

Apple shares shed earlier losses and moved into the green as iPhone production was set to ramp up after a Covid 19 outbreak slowed sales.

Google parent Alphabet shares fell after it reported fourth-quarter earnings and digital-advertising sales short of Wall Street targets.

"So far we have [an earnings season] where it's not stellar, it's certainly not stellar, but it isn't dramatically terrible," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"We expected earnings to have a downdraft, we expected margins to compress, and they have somewhat, but it isn't a collapse."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.75% 104.78 Delayed Quote.22.11%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -8.43% 103.39 Delayed Quote.34.42%
APPLE INC. 2.44% 154.5 Delayed Quote.18.91%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:50pWall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth
RE
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
05:42pUp to IOC if Russia can compete -Paris Olympics head
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.02% to 131.18 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.87% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 1.01% to $1657.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
2Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

HOT NEWS