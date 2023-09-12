Shares of technology companies fell after disappointing earnings from Oracle and a lackluster launch to Apple's new iPhone.

Apple shares fell after it launched the iPhone 15, a model with improved camera features and a new charging protocol. The device giant put a higher price tag on the premium model than on the previous generation's equivalent.

Shares of Oracle tumbled after the maker of business software posted earnings shy of some Wall Street targets.

Google and the Justice Department squared off Tuesday in the biggest antitrust trial in more than two decades, kicking off a case with major implications for the search giant and competition law.

