Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down as Apple, Tesla Slide -- Tech Roundup

01/03/2023 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as the bellwethers of the pandemic-era tech boom continued to retreat.

Shares of Tesla plunged after the electric car maker logged global deliveries of roughly 405,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, shy of the Wall Street target.

Apple shares fell, continuing a slide from the fourth quarter of 2022, which dragged its market capitalization below $2 trillion.

Online pet retailer Chewy plans to open more automated fulfillment centers in 2023 to control costs and raise efficiency, which could help the company repurpose certain capital spending, its finance chief said.

Graphics chip maker Nvidia is teaming up with electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group on electric vehicles.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.74% 125.07 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHEWY, INC. -4.37% 35.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.16% 51.3 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.05% 143.15 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -12.24% 108.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pEx-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.21% to 131.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDogecoin Lost 3.48% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 0.88% to $1210.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Lost 0.35% to $16666.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pPM Rishi Sunak sets out priorities for Britain, responds to critics
RE
05:34pAmazon secures $8 billion loan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2..

HOT NEWS