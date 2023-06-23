Shares of technology companies fell as the bull market lost some steam.

In recent weeks, a handful of stocks, including Microsoft and Nvidia, have accounted for the bulk of the gains on the S&P 500, a situation that some investors view as untenable, said one strategist.

"The question is this a bull that was born prematurely," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"It's beginning to become more and more narrow again...it doesn't mean the bull has a short life but the market is still not comfortable with catalysts to keep it climbing higher," Krosby said.

Nikola said Friday that it suspected foul play in a fire that broke out behind the electric-vehicle maker's headquarters in Phoenix.

