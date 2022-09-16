Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down as FedEx Warning Bodes Ill for Ecommerce -- Tech Roundup

09/16/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as FedEx's warning about slowing demand boded ill for e-commerce concerns.

Amazon.com, Wayfair and others declined markedly after FedEx's comments.

Chinese Internet company ByteDance is offering to buy back shares from its investors, allowing them the chance to cash in after the TikTok owner ruled out plans for an initial public offering.

Uber Technologies is responding to a cybersecurity breach after a hacker claimed to have gained widespread access to the company's computer systems.

Kahoot! shares rallied after investment firm General Atlantic agreed to buy Softbank Group's 15% stake in the Norway-based game-based learning and trivia software company. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -21.40% 161.02 Delayed Quote.-20.79%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.37% 5458 Delayed Quote.0.07%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.62% 31.93 Delayed Quote.-20.99%
WAYFAIR INC. -6.50% 45.2 Delayed Quote.-74.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pWall St drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount
RE
05:53pElectric-Vehicle Startup ev Transportation Services Files for IPO
DJ
05:47pCredit Suisse settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over risk exposure, Archegos
RE
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Down, But Verizon Rises -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pAs markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation
RE
05:43pTech Down as FedEx Warning Bodes Ill for Ecommerce -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pFinancials Down as More Volatility Anticipated -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:38pRussia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new U.S. sanctions
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% This Week to 101.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds

HOT NEWS