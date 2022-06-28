Log in
Tech Down as Flight from Mega Cap Cos Resumes -- Tech Roundup

06/28/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of technology companies tumbled as a flight from mega cap Silicon Valley companies resumed.

Amazon.com fell by roughly 5%, bringing losses for the year to date to about 35%, after analysts at brokerage UBS warned that the macroeconomic backdrop posed a risk to the online retailer's growth prospects.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix all fell sharply.

Home-rental Web site Airbnb permanently banned all parties and events in listings on its platform.

Data-analytics company Databricks plans to switch to open source all of the capabilities and upgrades it has made to Delta Lake, its data-storage technology, essentially giving them away online free.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1711ET

