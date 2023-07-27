Shares of technology companies fell after an initial bounce following Meta Platforms' surprisingly strong second-quarter earnings report.

The Facebook owner rose sharply after its online advertising and artificial-intelligence revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations. Investors had celebrated a "Goldilocks" situation, where economic-growth was not hot enough to stoke inflation or rate hikes. Robust economic data Thursday caused investors to reverse those assumptions.

Disk-drive makers Seagate and Western Digital are the latest tech giants to receive a lift from generative artificial intelligence orders.

07-27-23 1741ET