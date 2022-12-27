Tech Down as Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as downward momentum built in one of the weakest 2022 sectors.

Shares of Tesla slid to their lowest point in more than two years after the electric-car maker suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, the latest sign of waning demand. Tesla was one of the biggest gainers among large-cap stocks during the pandemic-era bull market, and has lost about three quarters of its value in the 2022 bear market.

Peloton Interactive shares slipped as investors sloughed off the exercise-bike maker's new certified refurbished sales initiatives.

Apple shares fell and the tech giant's shares are poised to suffer their biggest annual loss since 2008.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1726ET