Shares of technology companies fell as a rally in the sector lost steam.

Shares of artificial-intelligence companies, which have led the broader rally, clung to gains, however.

Microsoft and chip maker Nvidia, the two companies most closely associated with the AI craze, were on the rise.

The Nasdaq Composite has seen one of its strongest first half results to a year on record, and is up 36% for the year to date.

