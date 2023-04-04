Shares of technology companies fell as weak economic data spoiled investors' risk appetite.

ServiceNow shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Baird boosted their rating on the workflow software company to outperform, saying its offerings would remain in demand despite a broad slowdown.

C3.ai shares plunged after short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital alleged the Artificial-intelligence purveyor had "serious accounting and disclosure issues."

Expedia said it would incorporate features of ChatGPT into the online travel agency's offerings.

