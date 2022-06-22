Tech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as risk aversion returned.

The price of bitcoin slipped below the psychologically significant $20,000 level as a crisis of confidence continued in cryptocurrency markets. Crypto broker Voyager Digital warned it may issue a notice of default to Three Arrows Capital if the crypto hedge fund fails to make a loan repayment by June 27.

FalconX, a cryptocurrency trading platform geared toward institutional investors, raised $150 million in a venture financing round, suggesting some investment firms remain bullish on the long-term prospects for the crypto business.

