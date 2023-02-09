Tech Down as Rush Into Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as a recent rush into the sector slowed.

Google parent Alphabet fell sharply, compounding recent losses.

Lyft shares tumbled after hours in the wake of a surprisingly wide quarterly loss.

Tesla shares rose as speculative traders continued to pile into shares of the electric-car maker.

Shares of solar-power-tracking software maker Nextracker surged on its stock-market debut.

Shares of Sonos surged after the maker of smart speakers posted strong demand over the holiday quarter.

Web portal Yahoo intends to lay off more than 20% of its staff as it changes the way it approaches its work in advertising technology.

GlobalFoundries shares rose after the semiconductor maker struck a long-term chip supply deal with General Motors.

