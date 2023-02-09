Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down as Rush Into Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as a recent rush into the sector slowed.

Google parent Alphabet fell sharply, compounding recent losses.

Lyft shares tumbled after hours in the wake of a surprisingly wide quarterly loss.

Tesla shares rose as speculative traders continued to pile into shares of the electric-car maker.

Shares of solar-power-tracking software maker Nextracker surged on its stock-market debut.

Shares of Sonos surged after the maker of smart speakers posted strong demand over the holiday quarter.

Web portal Yahoo intends to lay off more than 20% of its staff as it changes the way it approaches its work in advertising technology.

GlobalFoundries shares rose after the semiconductor maker struck a long-term chip supply deal with General Motors. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.39% 95.01 Delayed Quote.12.63%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.14% 41.63 Delayed Quote.23.57%
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC. 3.48% 64.9 Delayed Quote.16.39%
LYFT, INC. -3.16% 16.22 Delayed Quote.52.00%
SONOS, INC. 16.46% 20.8 Delayed Quote.5.68%
TESLA, INC. 3.00% 207.32 Delayed Quote.63.41%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS