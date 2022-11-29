Advanced search
Tech Down as Supply Fears Weigh on Apple -- Tech Roundup

11/29/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as Apple continued to lose ground on fears about iPhone production.

Drastically reduced operations at the largest iPhone assembly plant in China will cause a major shortfall in production of the smartphone.

"I think companies have spent the last two years dealing with those supply chain issues, and I think a lot of companies have spent the last two years becoming less dependent on China, and building in contingency plans into their business," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares surged after the computer-services concern reported quarterly profit ahead of some investors' expectations.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.11% 141.17 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -0.58% 15.46 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
HOT NEWS