News: Latest News
Tech Down as Target Earnings Weigh -- Tech Roundup

05/18/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Shares of technology companies slid as traders fled sectors linked to the consumer in the wake of Target's sobering earnings report.

Amazon.com fell by more than 7% amid fears that the company would contend with the same issues of rising costs and waning appetite for furniture and other large items that plagued Target.

Google has moved the bulk of its employees out of Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported, ending the company's commercial presence in the country for the near future.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings posted its worst quarterly profit drop since listing in Hong Kong in 2004, with its revenue essentially flat as China's pandemic resurgence added to the headwinds from a yearlong regulatory crackdown.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has deepened its bet on videogames by taking a 5% stake, worth about $3 billion, in Japan's Nintendo.

Silicon Valley venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz debuted a $600 million fund dedicated to gaming startups, stepping up its bets on so-called Web3 technology, despite a crash in the prices of the cryptocurrencies associated with Web3.

Bitcoin resumed its downward trajectory, trading around $29,000. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1735ET

