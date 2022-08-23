Tech Down as Traders Hedge Bets on Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Chinese online retailer JD.com posted a more than fivefold increase in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, as operating income rose sharply.

Apple is preparing to manufacture its new iPhone in India months earlier than it did previous models, a sign the company is boosting production outside its traditional base of China, where Covid-related shutdowns and geopolitical tensions have raised risks for foreign businesses.

Chip giant Intel struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with investment firm Brookfield Asset Management to help finance its massive factory expansion ambitions, suggesting optimism among big investors on the outlook for semiconductor demand.

Ride-hailing service Lyft plans to sublease a significant part of some of its biggest U.S. offices, becoming the latest company to shrink its real estate footprint to adjust to more employees working from home.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1718ET