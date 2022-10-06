Tech Down as Traders Reverse Bets on Fed Policy -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders reversed bets on a moderation in Federal Reserve policy.

Amazon.com plans to hire 150,000 people as part of its regular annual hiring spree to meet demand during the holiday shopping season.

TikTok parent ByteDance saw its operating losses more than triple last year to above $7 billion as it spent heavily to continue its torrid growth, according to a financial report shared with employees.

Representatives of Twitter and Elon Musk continued to hammer out an agreement that would allow the billionaire's purchase of the social-media company to proceed, with the parties racing to seal a pact by Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

