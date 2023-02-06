Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup

02/06/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies gave back some of their recent gains as Treasury yields rose.

Dell Technologies slipped after the computer-services giant said it was cutting 6,600 jobs, or about 5% of its work force, citing a market slowdown. The recent spate of layoffs was a "ripple not a wave," viewed in a broad economic context and should be viewed with certain caveats about the corporations involved in mind, said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

"First, many are in the technology sector," said the Goldman economists. "Second, many hired aggressively during the pandemic -- on average, their headcount grew 41% -- often because they over-extrapolated pandemic-related trends such as increases in demand for goods or time spent online. Third, they have seen sharper declines in their stock prices, which have fallen 43% from their peaks on average, and in some cases appear to be responding to investor demand to cut costs by shrinking their workforces rather than to a worsening in the demand outlook."

Alphabet's Google is rolling out a new conversational artificial-intelligence service named Bard A.I. to a small test market, seeking to compete with OpenAI product ChatGPT, which has captured the public's imagination. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.79% 102.9 Delayed Quote.18.76%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -3.03% 40.96 Delayed Quote.5.02%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.36% 2813 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.23% 370.8 Delayed Quote.7.74%
XRP (XRP/BTC) -1.36% 1.737E-5 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
XRP (XRP/EUR) -2.87% 0.3684 End-of-day quote.16.55%
XRP (XRP/USD) -2.97% 0.3984 End-of-day quote.17.63%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pBritain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
RE
05:56pCredit suisse is delaying compensation day for some of its banke…
RE
05:56pWhat the world's longest happiness study says about money
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 96.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 1.12% to 132.65 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pUK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..
4Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
5Futures fall with eyes on earnings

HOT NEWS