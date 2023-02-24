Advanced search
News
Tech Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as traders priced in a sharp increase in Treasury yields.

The policy-sensitive yield on the two-year Treasury topped 4.8% after the personal consumption expenditure index -- the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, ticked up in January.

"Remember, the market was trading at 18 times forward earnings and ... in order to maintain that everything must be working, must be copasetic," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Clearly that's not going to happen if rates continue to rise ... you're going to see the cost of capital then goes up and then you have the knock-on effects of that."

Sectors such as technology, which are viewed as longer-term bets, are particularly sensitive to changes in yields.

Shares of Carvana tumbled after the online used-car seller reported a wider loss for 2022.

Adobe shares slid after a Bloomberg report said the Department of Justice is planning to file a lawsuit seeking to block the design software company's proposed $20 billion acquisition of closely held rival Figma. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -7.63% 320.54 Delayed Quote.3.62%
CARVANA CO. -20.54% 8.01 Delayed Quote.112.66%
HOT NEWS