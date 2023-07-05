Shares of technology companies ticked down as upward momentum in the sector stalled.

"Stocks scored impressive gains in the first half of the year...led higher by tech stocks such as Nvidia (nearly tripled in price) and Advanced Micro Devices (nearly doubled since end 2022)," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America and president of the firm's brokerage tastytrade.

"The question is can these stocks continue to carry the market higher, particularly as the trade war with China heads up?"

Shares of Digital World Acquisition the blank-check company planning to take former President Trump's media ventures public via a merger, rallied after the company said it had reached a "settlement in principle" with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

