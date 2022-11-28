Advanced search
Tech Down on China, Cryptocurrency Fears -- Tech Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:13pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders braced for another leg down in digital-currency markets and Chinese economic activity.

Shares of Apple fell sharply after Bloomberg reported unrest around Foxconn's contract manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou may cause a production shortfall this year of as many as 6 million Apple iPhone Pros.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest domino to fall in a series of high-profile crypto failures. BlockFi had halted client withdrawals earlier this month after warning that it had significant exposure to collapsed exchange FTX.

Irish regulator the Data Protection Commission fined Facebook owner Meta Platforms about $276 million for failing to adequately safeguard more than half a billion users' phone numbers and other information from so-called data scrapers.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.63% 144.22 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.36% 108.78 Delayed Quote.-66.88%
HOT NEWS