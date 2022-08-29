Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down on Continued Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup

08/29/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as traders kept their distance from risky sectors in light of rising Treasury yields.

Sony Group is making its first major move into mobile gaming, as its Sony Interactive Entertainment unit plans to acquire Savage Game Studios, which will join a newly created mobile-games unit. Unity Software's agreement to buy Tel Aviv gaming software maker ironSource for $4.4 billion received approval from Israeli authorities and U.S. antitrust, an amended securities filing shows.

Singapore's top financial regulator said cryptocurrencies are "highly hazardous" to many investors, but made clear the city-state still wants to develop and actively promote a digital-asset ecosystem. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IRONSOURCE LTD. 4.37% 4.06 Delayed Quote.-49.74%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.87% 11295 Delayed Quote.-20.48%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.42% 9.45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pDutch soldier dies after shooting in the United States
RE
05:57pFED'S KASHKARI : 'happy' with market reaction to Powell speech -Bloomberg
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 100.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.31% to $0.9997 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1707 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.84% to 138.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCanada challenges U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA trade pact
RE
05:31pUK finance minister Zahawi visits U.S. to discuss energy security
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 0.64% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 4.27% to $1546.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
2BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Farmmi Shipping Repeat Order to Southwest Asia

HOT NEWS