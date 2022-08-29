Tech Down on Continued Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders kept their distance from risky sectors in light of rising Treasury yields.

Sony Group is making its first major move into mobile gaming, as its Sony Interactive Entertainment unit plans to acquire Savage Game Studios, which will join a newly created mobile-games unit. Unity Software's agreement to buy Tel Aviv gaming software maker ironSource for $4.4 billion received approval from Israeli authorities and U.S. antitrust, an amended securities filing shows.

Singapore's top financial regulator said cryptocurrencies are "highly hazardous" to many investors, but made clear the city-state still wants to develop and actively promote a digital-asset ecosystem.

