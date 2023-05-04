Shares of technology companies fell ahead of Apple earnings.

Apple shares ticked up in late trading after the iPhone giant posted quarterly revenue ahead of the average Wall Street target.

Shares of ride-hailing concern Lyft fell after its first-quarter profit lagged some investors' expectations.

Google and Microsoft must take responsibility for the safety and security of their artificial-intelligence products, Vice President Kamala Harris told company executives at a White House meeting.

