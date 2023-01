Shares of technology companies fell amid trepidation ahead of earnings reports.

Shares of Singapore-based education-technology company Genius Group more than tripled after it appointed a former F.B.I. director to lead a probe into illegal trading in its stock.

Online furniture seller Wayfair plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

