Shares of technology companies fell amid trepidation about the earnings season.

Microsoft shares ticked down ahead of its earnings report next week. Apple is planning an iPhone app to let users compile their daily activities as part of its efforts in the market for mental and physical health technology, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tesla shares remained under pressure after the electric-vehicle maker boosted prices for its Model S and Model X cars in the wake of a selloff triggered by the effects of price cuts on its profit margins.

Ride-hailing concern Lyft plans to cut 1,200 or more jobs in a new round of layoffs as the ride-sharing company aims to reduce costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CoreWeave, a six-year-old startup that provides specialized cloud infrastructure for generative artificial intelligence, ChatGPT-like language models and other computing-heavy applications, has joined a group of technology startups bucking a monthslong slump in venture-capital investing.

