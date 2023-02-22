Tech Down on Fed, Growth Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after the Federal Reserve's minutes increased fears that a series of rate hikes would slow economic growth.

Many of the largest tech companies, including Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, have already planned major layoffs. "Part of that is just right sizing some over hiring that was done in tech during the Covid pandemic," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"Ultimately speaking, it's hard to see a [situation] where the unemployment rate is going to exceed 5% in the current environment."

Shares of Luminar Technologies surged after the maker of laser sensors expanded a deal with Mercedes-Benz for "next-generation" vehicle lines.

Palo Alto Networks shares rallied after the maker of cybersecurity software swung to a second-quarter profit.

Chip giant Intel slipped after it cut its dividend to conserve cash as the chip maker tries to balance the financial impact of an aggressive expansion plan with the hit from a near-term demand slump.

Amazon.com closed a $3.9 billion deal to acquire an operator of primary-care clinics, joining an array of companies betting on physicians and medical services to broaden their reach in healthcare.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1733ET