Tech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup

05/11/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell sharply, as traders fled high-risk, highly priced investments.

"You're probably going to see this market will remain extremely sensitive to any fear the (Federal Reserve) could do more tightening that could ... risk sending this economy into recession much sooner than is warranted," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

The leaders of the bull market that began in March 2020 are taking the brunt of the selling. Shares of iPhone maker Apple, which had held up better than most in the tech sector for the year to date, tumbled by more than 5%. An exodus from electric-vehicle stocks continued, with Tesla falling by more than 8%, bringing year-to-date losses to more than 38%. Smaller rival Rivian Automotive took an even bigger hit ahead of its quarterly earnings update.

Among other high-risk investments, the price of bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time this year, amid fears about the slide in the value of "stablecoin" TerraUSD.

Investment firm DigitalBridge Group agreed to buy data-center operator Switch for $11 billion. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1743ET

