Tech Down on Rate Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders braced for a march higher in interest rates.

Treasury yields fell Thursday, amid risk aversion, but investors anticipate more increases in benchmark rates, a development that often weighs on tech stocks.

The U.S. said it would add China's most advanced memory-chip manufacturer, Yangtze Memory Technologies, to an export blacklist, as the U.S. attempts to thwart the development of the chip industry in light of a military and economic rivalry.

12-15-22 1713ET