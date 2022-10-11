Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down on Recession Concerns -- Tech Roundup

10/11/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell after more signs of an impending recession.

One brokerage said corporate tech budgets are already responding to economic conditions. "IT budgets are showing signs of incremental pressure as enterprises navigate an unsettled operating environment spurred by a range of factors including: inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Shares of economically sensitive semiconductor companies fell sharply, with the iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, falling by more than 3% to bring losses to more than 44% for the year to date.

"When you look at some of the areas of semiconductors ... they're not all created equal," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital. "The areas seeing most weakness are consumer, smart phones, personal computers and consumer electronics. When you look at things like chips for industrial, medical equipment, semiconductors for data centers ... those areas are actually holding up pretty well."

Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell sharply after analysts at brokerage Atlantic Equities cut their rating on the social media concern to neutral from overweight. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.92% 128.54 Delayed Quote.-60.22%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.80% 77 Delayed Quote.-20.12%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pJury to decide Parkland school shooter's fate
RE
05:56pShares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
05:55pU.S. House lawmaker pushes Postal Service on $3 bln EV spending details
RE
05:50pNATO tightens security amid Moscow's increased aggression
RE
05:43pECB's Villeroy lays out plan for shrinking balance sheet
RE
05:39pIMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024
RE
05:37pU.S. will keep eye on Iran amid Saudi review - State Department
RE
05:37pU.S. Supreme Court mulls Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's DNA testing bid
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.10% to 145.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.80% to $1.0968 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
3U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
4TGS : and the American Institute of Formation Evaluation (AIFE) Announc..
5Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS