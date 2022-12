Shares of technology companies fell as traders priced in a recession.

Used-car Web site Carvana hired a financial adviser and the company's creditors banded together to protect themselves, sending shares plunging on fears of a bankruptcy filing.

Shares of Zuora tumbled to an all-time low after the cloud-computing company posted a wider loss in the third quarter and lowered its full-year revenue forecast.

