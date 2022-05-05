Log in
Tech Down on Risk Appetite Reversal, Higher Treasury Yields -- Tech Roundup

05/05/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Shares of technology companies plunged as an increase in risk appetite in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement was abruptly reversed.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the S&P 500, fell by 4.8%, one of its largest retreats in recent years.

Shares of high-risk mega-cap tech stocks were particularly hard hit. Electric car maker Tesla slid 9%.

Elon Musk has assembled a group of investors including a Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, Larry Ellison and a bitcoin exchange to pony up more than $7 billion to back his bid to buy Twitter.

The price of bitcoin tumbled, sinking below $37,000 and testing lows of the year, in another sign of risk aversion.

E-commerce technology provider Shopify fell sharply after its first-quarter earnings lagged Wall Street targets. DoorDash revenue rose last quarter, showing that consumers stuck to getting food and household essentials delivered even as more restaurants and stores reopened.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1717ET

