Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down on Rotation out of Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated into sectors with less to lose from rising interest rates.

Rivian Automotive shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle maker posted a quarterly loss.

Tesla shares ticked down during the electric-car maker's investor day in Austin, Texas.

"The economy is not slowing down as fast as what people had anticipated because, I think, the consumer still has above average savings," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "I think it's made people rethink some of the growthier stocks, which did have a little bit of a bounce," Mr. Marshall.

Tech stocks fared well when investors were banking on a decline in interest rates, and are taking the brunt of the selling as yields rise again, said Mr. Marshall.

A bill aimed at banning TikTok in the U.S. was approved by a Republican-led House committee Wednesday.

Salesforce.com rallied in late trading after the business software maker's earnings forecast was unexpectedly rosy.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -18.34% 15.76 Delayed Quote.4.72%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 2.29% 167.35 Delayed Quote.23.40%
TESLA, INC. -1.43% 202.77 Delayed Quote.67.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:20pEgypt raises domestic fuel prices 0.75 egp for 80-octane, 1 egp…
RE
05:17pTesla inc says next generation drivetrain will not use rare eart…
RE
05:17pTesla inc says next-generation drive unit cost will be cut by $1…
RE
05:16pTesla inc says next drive unit will take 50% lesser factory foot…
RE
05:16pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Hit Multiyear Highs -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down on Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:15pTech Down on Rotation out of Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:14pFinancials Fall on Loan Demand Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:12pConsumer Cos Drop as Lowe's Slides -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pEgypt raises domestic fuel prices starting march 2 - petroleum m…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, BAE Systems, Columbia Banking, KLA ..
2Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources
3EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues l..
4Italy posts firm growth in 2022, but budget deficit overshoots
5NEOEN : Join Neoen's webcast presenting its 2022 full-year results

HOT NEWS