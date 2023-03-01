Tech Down on Rotation out of Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated into sectors with less to lose from rising interest rates.

Rivian Automotive shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle maker posted a quarterly loss.

Tesla shares ticked down during the electric-car maker's investor day in Austin, Texas.

"The economy is not slowing down as fast as what people had anticipated because, I think, the consumer still has above average savings," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "I think it's made people rethink some of the growthier stocks, which did have a little bit of a bounce," Mr. Marshall.

Tech stocks fared well when investors were banking on a decline in interest rates, and are taking the brunt of the selling as yields rise again, said Mr. Marshall.

A bill aimed at banning TikTok in the U.S. was approved by a Republican-led House committee Wednesday.

Salesforce.com rallied in late trading after the business software maker's earnings forecast was unexpectedly rosy.

