Tech Down on Rotation out of Rate-Sensitive Sectors -- Tech Roundup

12/14/2022 | 05:13pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated out of high-risk, rate-sensitive sectors.

Battery recycling startup Redwood Materials plans to build a second $3.5 billion plant in South Carolina to recycle lithium-ion batteries and manufacture anode and cathode components, capitalizing on incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is offering to sell employee-owned shares at a higher valuation than its latest funding round.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1713ET

