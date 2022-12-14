Tech Down on Rotation out of Rate-Sensitive Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated out of high-risk, rate-sensitive sectors.

Battery recycling startup Redwood Materials plans to build a second $3.5 billion plant in South Carolina to recycle lithium-ion batteries and manufacture anode and cathode components, capitalizing on incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is offering to sell employee-owned shares at a higher valuation than its latest funding round.

