Shares of technology companies fell sharply as long-term Treasury yields surged to the highest levels since 2007.

Amazon.com shares tumbled after the online megastore was accused by the Federal Trade Commission of using an algorithm code-named "Project Nessie" to test how much it could raise prices in a way that competitors would follow.

U.S. companies should prepare for the possible escalation of hostilities between the U.S. and China, partly by building more resilient global technology supply chains, said Jacob Helberg, a member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Intel plans to spin off its Programmable Solutions Group in the next two to three years.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-23 1744ET